Extra security coming to County Super Fair

It's been a wild week at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

A man was stabbed several times after a fight broke out Saturday night, which resulted in three arrests.

Tuesday night, a teenager selling jewelry to raise money for a mission trip was scammed with counterfeit money.

Another teen was arrested after being found with drugs and a loaded gun.

"As soon as we see something like that, we're jumping right on it," said Amy Dickerson, Managing Director at the Lancaster Event Center.

Dickerson says they're dedicated to making sure people have a fun, safe experience - that's why the the Fair is beefing up security with off-duty Lincoln Police officers, security cameras and extra training for staff members.

LPD says the Fair is still a safe place, and that these are mostly 'wrong-place, wrong-time' incidents.

Despite everything that's happened, attendance has increased 11% over the first four days.

"It's your fair, that's why we put it on," Dickerson said.

"And we're really serious about making sure that folks who come out here are coming out for the right reason."

The extra security will be patrolling the entire fair grounds through Saturday.