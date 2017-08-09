Eclipse signs hung throughout the city

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

We're just a week and a half away from the total solar eclipse, and Lincoln is in a prime viewing area for it and the city is joining in on the eclipse excitement.

Lincoln's seasonal signs are back, and this time they're eclipse themed.

The Chamber of Commerce hung eclipse themed signs all throughout the city for locals to find, and visitor to see.

"The eclipse actually has primarily most of the hotel rooms in Lincoln full, there will be millions of visitors into Lincoln and across the state of Nebraska for the eclipse so we thought it'd be a great chance to show off our city in that fun way,” Jaime Henning with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said.

There are 50 signs and nine different designs, all with clever sayings thought up by their own design team.

They're hoping the signs will encourage Lincoln–ites to get out there and explore.

"While we don't have a formal map listed on our website the intention really is for people to travel around Lincoln, at an informal scavenger hunt to find the signs and maybe to explore their city in a different way,” she said.

This isn't the first time the chamber has done this.

Throughout the last few years, they've hung these signs themed around holidays and seasons.

The response has always been positive, Henning said.

"The last time we posted seasonal signs in Lincoln we had over a million hits on Reddit, so people were really excited about the campaign because it's new and different, she said.

If you find a sign, snap a picture and post in on social media, hashtag #ISawTheSignLNK

Here are a few sign locations located in the downtown area:

-UNL Union: 16th & R

-Cottonwood Cafe: 11th & K

-14th & K

-1135 M

-Lied Center: 12th & Q

-11th between L and K

- Lincoln Running Company: 12th and Q

- 16th between P and Q