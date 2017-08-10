Lincoln police arrest early morning stabbing suspect

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Update: Lincoln Police say they arrested 24 year old, Diante Fisher, after stabbing one person in his stomach.

This incident happened at 16th & D St. Lincoln police were dispatched to the home at 12:30 this morning on reports of an injured man in his early 20's.

Officers say another victim had a stab wound to her leg.

Police can not confirm at this time if Fisher is also responsible for that injury.

Officers say both victims know the suspect. Police don't know if the victim will need surgery for his wounds. The female victim is expected to be okay.

