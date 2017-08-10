Suspect on the loose after stabbing one person

Lincoln police are looking for a man who stabbed one person around 12:30 this morning at 16th & D St.

Officers say one of the victim was stabbed in his abdomen and the second victim was stabbed in her leg.

Police say the assault appears to be intentional.

Lincoln police are still investigating this incident; we will bring you more information as it becomes available.