Dick's Sporting Goods hiring for Lincoln store

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods, the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, has announced it is now hiring for a DICK’S Sporting Goods store opening soon in Lincoln, NE.

DICK’S is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports, to join the team at the new Gateway Mall location. The retailer expects to hire a total of approximately 70 full-time and part-time associate positions for this new location, as well as approximately 35 temporary positions.

The new store is expected to open in September of 2017 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear and the latest gear for team sports, and fitness. The location will also include a new and improved footwear section designed to offer a broad selection of sports performance and casual footwear.

Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our customers. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.

To celebrate the new store in Lincoln, DICK’S will host a three-day weekend of Grand Opening festivities with a variety of giveaways and special appearances in-store. Additional details on the Grand Opening activities will be available in the coming weeks.

Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about joining the DICK’S Sporting Goods team.