Lincoln Police looking for man who stole model pickup from Super Fair

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press release from the Lincoln Police DepartmentOn 8-4-17 at approximately 3pm, an 11 year old girl's 4H project was stolen from the Lancaster Event Center.Allison reported that she entered a plastic model of a Ford Pickup in the 4H contest at the Lancaster County SuperFair. The model was on display in the Lincoln Room at the Event Center. The model was discovered missing from the display by 4H organizers who then notified Allison and her mother, Julie. The Event Center staff reviewed security camera files and located video of the model being taken. In the video a man approaches the display and without hesitation picks up the model and walks away. He is later seen placing the model in what appears to be a bag he is carrying.Allison's father provided numerous photos of the model and the stages of construction and effort she put into constructing the model. The model was constructed from a retail kit which she then customized and painted with automotive body grade products and tools. Allison estimated she spent in excess of 15 hrs of labor constructing and perfecting the model. Allison was featured in a newspaper article for another 4H contest entry that was also on display. That model depicted a vehicle driving into newly poured pavement concrete and was based on a real event that gained significant publicity. That display was much larger and was not disturbed.