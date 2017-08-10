Traffic control for the total solar eclipse

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

With the total solar eclipse a little over a week away, state officials are sharing their plans to control traffic.

Nebraska state patrol and the department of roads are preparing for all of the traffic on august 21st surrounding the total solar eclipse.

A hundred to 400 thousand people are expected to come to Nebraska for the event due the fact, we have some of the best viewing locations in the country.

The department of roads says they are going to try to make all lanes of traffic available on the day of the phenomenon.

"So we're working with our contractors to minimize the impact of construction on the traffic flow. We're also asking our maintenance crews to postpone the planned events, the planned maintenance activities they have for August 21st," said Moe Jamshidi, Department Of Deputy Director Of Operations.

The Nebraska state patrol is seeking a ten–thousand–dollar grant to have more troopers and dispatch personnel available.

"Most of the NSP resources will be focused on interstate I80 on the day of the eclipse. We anticipate a large amount of traffic flow and people pulling over on the side of the road during the eclipse," said Major Russ Stanczyk, Nebraska State Patrol.

They remind drivers to follow all traffic laws, watch out for pedestrians, and to drive with your headlights on.



"At the Department of Transportation as I said we're going to have resources available up and down the interstate. They will be driving back and fourth and providing information to people, if they pull over," Jamshidi said.

Jamshidi said they will actively be working to make sure the interstate remains clear.



"We will encourage them to move on and even if we have some ideas about what exit they should get out where they can have a better view," he said.

The state says to make sure to plan ahead, and allow extra time for getting to your watch location.