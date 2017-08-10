Keystone XL Pipeline hearings in Lincoln end

The fate of the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska is now in the Public Service Commission hands.

Formal testimonies regarding the project wrapped up in Lincoln Thursday morning.

Bold Nebraska and other pipeline opponents said they're confident commissioners will side with them over TransCanada.

"According to the law, it's TransCanada’s responsibility to prove this pipeline was in the public interest. They offered no evidence to suggest that. They continued the same talking points,” Bold Nebraska Founder Jane Kleeb said.

"There’s no compelling argument why this should go in the ground in contrast there are extremely compelling arguments about all the risks presents to landowners and therefore to Nebraska in general,” Landowner Jane Crumly said.

TransCanada is standing by its arguments.

The company said this project will bring more than 4,000 jobs and millions of dollars to the state.

Supporter Dallas Jones, Jr. agrees.

He said the pipeline will help our workforce and local revenue.

"We’re going to see two billion dollars more in Nebraska and the United states in America’s pockets. So what this will do in return is stimulate the economy,” Pipeline Supporter Dallas Jones, Jr. said.

Nebraska is the only state that hasn't given TransCanada approval to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

The company said it’s committed to the project and this permit is vital.

"It’s absolutely critical because without route certainty. There is no project. You have to a route certified throughout the states you're going to pass,” TransCanada Spokesman Matthew John said.

The public service commission has to make a decision by November 23rd.

The commissioners have three options.

They could accept the application, deny it, or approve an alternate route.

Bold Nebraska said based on the way the commission rules, it’s likely either side will appeal the decision.