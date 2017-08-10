Vietnam Veterans Reunion offers healing to vets

One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near SW 12th and Rokeby Road.More >>
One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near SW 12th and Rokeby Road.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln police are looking for a man who stabbed two people around 12:30 this morning at 16th & D St.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln policeMore >>
Lincoln Police found a teenager with drugs and a gun in the parking lot of the Lancaster Co. Super Fair around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.More >>
Lincoln Police found a teenager with drugs and a gun in the parking lot of the Lancaster Co. Super Fair around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News We're just a week and a half away from the total solar eclipse, and Lincoln is in a prime viewing area for it and the city is joining in on the eclipse excitement. Lincoln's seasonal signs are back, and this time they're eclipse themed. The Chamber of Commerce hung eclipse themed signs all throughout the city for locals to find, and visitor to see. "The eclipse actually has primarily most of the hotel rooms in Lincoln f...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News We're just a week and a half away from the total solar eclipse, and Lincoln is in a prime viewing area for it and the city is joining in on the eclipse excitement. Lincoln's seasonal signs are back, and this time they're eclipse themed. The Chamber of Commerce hung eclipse themed signs all throughout the city for locals to find, and visitor to see. "The eclipse actually has primarily most of the hotel rooms in Lincoln f...More >>
It's been a wild week at the Lancaster County Super Fair.More >>
It's been a wild week at the Lancaster County Super Fair.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com It's a company that keeps on growing; currently Hudl has more than 700 employees world wide.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com It's a company that keeps on growing; currently Hudl has more than 700 employees world wide.More >>
A Lincoln teen has fallen victim to counterfeit money at the Lancaster County Super Fair.More >>
A Lincoln teen has fallen victim to counterfeit money at the Lancaster County Super Fair.More >>
They had a welcoming ceremony Wednesday that was open to the public.More >>
They had a welcoming ceremony Wednesday that was open to the public.More >>
Doctors at CHI Health Nebraska Heart are streamlining care for their patients with a new piece of technology. They can now see and analyze a person's heart activity at anytime and anywhere all on their mobile device. It’s done through an app.More >>
Doctors at CHI Health Nebraska Heart are streamlining care for their patients with a new piece of technology. They can now see and analyze a person's heart activity at anytime and anywhere all on their mobile device. It’s done through an app.More >>
When students return to the University of Nebraska Lincoln this fall, they may have a hard time moving in.More >>
When students return to the University of Nebraska Lincoln this fall, they may have a hard time moving in.More >>