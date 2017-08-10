Could this popular drink be poisoning you?

Whether you're a fan of a 'Moscow mule' or not - you've probably seen the trademark copper cups they're served in.

Those cups are causing concern - after the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division released an advisory bulletin, warning that the metal could be getting into your drink.

"This has been in the Nebraska Food Code and FDA Model Food Codes for many years," said Justin Daniel, Environmental Health Supervisor with the Lancaster County Health Department.

Daniel says the concern is nothing new, but has rarely been an issue in Nebraska.

"I've been here for 19 years and I'm not aware of a case that involved any illness associated with Moscow mules," he said.

Adam Dodworth co-owns The Copper Kettle near 13th and O Street.

With Moscow mules being their main seller, he says he doesn't want to downplay people's concerns - but wants to set the record straight when it comes to any danger.

"It would be very difficult for something like that to happen," Dodworth said.

"It would have to be a large mistake where something like that was overlooked," Dodworth said.

In order for the metal to get in the drink, it would have to sit in the cup for long periods of time - and not be cleaned.

So far, Dodworth says he hasn't heard of any changes to codes in Nebraska.

"We haven't received any word that we need to follow in the footsteps of Iowa," he said.

"I'm hoping not. I'm hoping that they'll trust us in the steps that we take, the care that we take for our cups."

If concerns persist, there's an easy fix that still let's you enjoy the drink.

Mugs are available with an alternative metal on the interior - such as stainless steel, which Daniel says are totally acceptable and easy to find.

