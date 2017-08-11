Nebraska sticks the landing: $128 million deal with Adidas approved by regents

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a huge contract with Adidas that starts now.

Adidas and Nebraska have been athletic partners for more than 20 years, you can add to that number now; with a new 11-year deal worth $128, but not all the money will be going to sports.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said, "We will be dedicating a new $5 million annual scholarship fund for students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, supported by Husker athletics."

The deal is broken into two parts, with $64 in cash, along with a little more than $64 million going to equipment and apparel for UNL sports.

It's the biggest deal Nebraska has ever secured with an apparel company.

"This new great big and bold partnership with Adidas and our incredible support over the course of a number of years. So, it's the culmination of a lot of hard work," says Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst.

Adidas will provide clothing for athletics and some equipment, in fact, Eichorst says this contract will lead to even more innovation in sports and more.

"You know, Nebraska has always been a trailblazer in athletics, in many ways. I think this is a very transformational program we've setup together," said Eichorst.

The deal makes Nebraska one of Adidas's top schools. The previous deal was for five years and $15 million.

Eichorst said, "Competing in a league like the Big Ten, and you know, you're taking $60 less than those who you're competing against; you've got to find creative ways to close that gap."

In addition to the groundbreaking deal, the board unanimously approved an expansion to the Devaney Center for gymnastics, adding more than 35,000 sq. ft. and it will cost around $14 million. They plan on starting on it in the next couple of years to address what they believe to be a deficient space for the sport.

Also, they voted to name the new college of business in honor of Regent Chairman Howard Hawks, for his work within the community.