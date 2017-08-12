White nationalist rally in Virginia sparks violent clashes, emergency declaration

A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims

A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."

President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."

A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program

A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program

South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam

South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam

North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"

North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"

Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear action

Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear action

Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliver

Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliver

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California.

The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California.

Taylor Swift's allegation that a former morning radio host reached under her skirt and grabbed her backside during a photo session is bringing attention to a common but largely hidden outrage for many women.

Taylor Swift's allegation that a former morning radio host reached under her skirt and grabbed her backside during a photo session is bringing attention to a common but largely hidden outrage for many women.

Trump leaves open possibility of military intervention in Venezuela as Pence prepares for 6-day tour of the region.

Trump leaves open possibility of military intervention in Venezuela as Pence prepares for 6-day tour of the region.

Hundreds march in South Texas toward the Rio Grande to oppose the wall the U.S. government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico.

Hundreds march in South Texas toward the Rio Grande to oppose the wall the U.S. government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico.

AP Exclusive: A New York state lawmaker is seeking a federal investigation into facilities for the disabled after an Associated Press story revealed that a man was infested with maggots in a state-run group home.

AP Exclusive: A New York state lawmaker is seeking a federal investigation into facilities for the disabled after an Associated Press story revealed that a man was infested with maggots in a state-run group home.

A western Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop was eulogized by his brother as a man with a passionate, optimistic view of life and someone who considered policing as his dream job.

A western Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop was eulogized by his brother as a man with a passionate, optimistic view of life and someone who considered policing as his dream job.

The parents of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who hanged himself from his bunk bed with a necktie are testing the issue of school liability in suicides blamed on bullying.

The parents of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who hanged himself from his bunk bed with a necktie are testing the issue of school liability in suicides blamed on bullying.

More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them.

More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them.

Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.

Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.

White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman clashed with a veteran news anchor during a panel discussion on policing in black communities held at the largest gathering of black journalists in the country.

White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman clashed with a veteran news anchor during a panel discussion on policing in black communities held at the largest gathering of black journalists in the country.

For the latest developments go to: abcnews.go.com

By Michael Edison Hayden

The usually quiet university city of Charlottesville, Virginia, declared a state of emergency Saturday morning after a Unite the Right gathering of far-right extremists began with early, violent clashes with counterprotesters.

The state of Virginia shortly after declared the gathering unlawful and ordered both rallygoers and counterprotesters to "disperse immediately."

The Virginia State Police posted videos on Facebook of officers breaking up the Unite the Right gathering and counterprotest. Warning: The videos contain some offensive language and images.

One video shows an officer in announcing to milling crowds: "This gathering has been declared as to be an unlawful assembly; in the name of the Commonwealth, you are commanded to immediately disperse; if you do not disperse immediately you will be arrested.” Another videoshows some of the crowd.

The Unite the Right event Saturday was supposed to begin at noon, but people both in support and opposed to the rally began gathering earlier and by 11 a.m. two people had been treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation at the city's Emancipation Park, according to city fficials.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has placed the National Guard on standby in preparation for today's rally, an action he took even before the clashes Friday night.

Charlottesville has become a flash point for white nationalists and protesters seeking to counter them since a City Council vote in February to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park formerly called Lee Park but renamed in June as Emancipation Park.

A group opposed to the council's decision sued, and in May a judge issued a six-month injunction against the city's removing the statue while litigation proceeds.

On Friday night, hundreds of white nationalists carrying torches and chanting "white lives matter," "you will not replace us," and the Nazi-associated phrase "blood and soil" marched near a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the grounds of the University of Virginia, and were met by counterprotesters.

Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via Reuters

White nationalists carry torches around a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 11, 2017.

Police arrived on campus, declared it an unlawful assembly, and ordered the crowds to disperse. University police arrested one person who was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, a university statement said. "Several other members of the university community sustained minor injuries during the confrontation."University President Teresa A. Sullivan, "strongly condemned the demonstration," the statement said, adding that the "intimidating and abhorrent behavior displayed by the alt-right protesters was wrong."

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the event "a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance," adding that he was "beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus."

Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via Reuters

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 11, 2017.

A mass prayer service was held at St. Paul’s Memorial Church on University Avenue that was organized in response to the rally, according to The Daily Progress, a local paper.

Dr. Cornel West, a prominent leftist philosopher and political activist, spoke at the prayer service, calling the "Unite the Right" rally the “biggest gathering of a hate-driven right wing in the history of this country in the last 30 to 35 years,” the Daily Progress reported.

A similar rally in which white supremacists carried tiki torches to protest the removal of that and other statues of Confederate leaders throughout the South took place in May, but today's iteration is expected to be significantly larger--with the number of attendees exceeding 1,000.

Update:

A car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators marching down a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, today after police broke up a white nationalist rally and counterprotests earlier in the day.

Video shows crowds walking down a street as several cars move slowly along the same avenue. Abruptly, a silver or gray vehicle rams into the back of another vehicle, slamming one or more cars ahead of it amid the crowd of protesters.

Warning: The video contains graphic images.

The driver backs up and rapidly flees the scene, videos show.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.