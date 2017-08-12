Clinic with a Heart: Helping those in need

A free medical clinic is providing many important services for children getting ready to start the school year.

With students at Lincoln Public Schools starting class Monday, there's some tests they need to pass beforehand, getting updated on vaccines and physicals is mandatory.

But for some families the financial burden is too much.

That's why Clinic with a Heart is providing these services, free of charge.

Medical Director, Lisa Mansur said, "So for the most part, our patients are under-insured or uninsured all-together, as far as age groups, you see kids who are starting preschool, kindergarten, up to college-aged kids."

The bustling center boasts more than 100 medical volunteer, helping nearly 100 students, who came in for eye exams, dental and other services.

Tona Amatu, a parent of a child who received care, said, "This is real important because some people, they don't have a lot, some people don't have money, some people don't have jobs and everything. This is really good for the community--society, for helping everybody."

This clinic allows children to be ready for school and participate in the activities they love.

"We need to get our kids involved in our schools, our school programs. We also have providers that are also keeping an eye out for things that maybe haven't been picked up before," said Mansur.

Holding the clinic during the weekend also is designed to help the families.

Yom Amatu, who's daughter received care, said, "I was so excited to know that it was done or a Saturday, and It worked just fine for me and my family."

This volunteer-based program has been going on since 2003 and last year they provided care to more than 2,400 patients.

If you missed Saturday's clinic, no worries, they'll be another one next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. near 17th and Euclid.