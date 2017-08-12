Huskers tame Tigers in exhibition play, 3-1

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The No. 22 Nebraska soccer team scored three goals in the first 30 minutes en route to a 3-1 triumph over Colorado College in an exhibition game at Hibner Stadium on Saturday night.

Nebraska’s offense produced 10 shots, six of which were on goal, compared to the Tigers’ three shots (two on goal). Senior Haley Hanson scored NU’s first two goals. In the 10th minute, Hanson scored off an assist from Theresa Pujado. Hanson scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute to give the Huskers a 2-0 lead.

In the 29th minute, freshman Natalie Cooke scored off a deflection from the Colorado College goalkeeper. The Tigers scored their lone goal in the 75th minute when Hannah Burgo had an unassisted goal.

Nebraska used three goalkeepers on Saturday night, with sophomore Aubrei Corder making the start. Corder played 67 minutes and earned one save. Lauren Smith played 14 minutes and Helena Ferraz came in for the final eight minutes.

The Huskers open their regular season next weekend at the Rock Chalk Invitational in Lawrence, Kan. NU’s first game of the weekend is Friday, Aug. 18 against Kansas at 7 p.m. (CT).