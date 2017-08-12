Necklace containing daughter's ashes missing after car theft

Experts are urging Americans watching the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse to buy smart when purchasing the necessary protective eyewear.More >>
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a teenager has died and two others have been injured in a rollover crash south of Plattsmouth. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Friday on U.S. 75. Investigators say 44-year-old Jeffrey Palmer was driving the SUV when he tried to pass another car and lost control. The vehicle rolled, killing a 15-year-old passenger and injuring Palmer and his 42-year-old wife Janet Palmer.
The proposed school zone near 84th and Leighton may have another hurdle to overcome. That is having another professional engineer get on board with it. The city council voted to pass the resolution earlier this week. The Nebraska chapter of the American council of Engineering Companies urges the mayor to veto it. It said the council's decision may be illegal based on state law placed on engineers.
"This has been in the Nebraska Food Code and FDA Model Food Codes for many years."
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News We're just a week and a half away from the total solar eclipse, and Lincoln is in a prime viewing area for it and the city is joining in on the eclipse excitement. Lincoln's seasonal signs are back, and this time they're eclipse themed. The Chamber of Commerce hung eclipse themed signs all throughout the city for locals to find, and visitor to see. "The eclipse actually has primarily most of the hotel rooms in Lincoln f...
Lincoln Police found a teenager with drugs and a gun in the parking lot of the Lancaster Co. Super Fair around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
