Necklace containing daughter's ashes missing after car theft

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A Lincoln mother is facing a heartbreaking loss after her car was stolen last week.

The car was found in Lincoln after it had been totaled in a hit and run,

But it was what was missing inside the car that has Lori Vifquin looking for answers.

"I always keep it on my rearview mirror so I could see it and touch it,” Vifquain said.” It was always a source of comfort for me, but the rearview mirror wasn't even there."

Lori Vifquain is searching for the green glass.

It’s missing after her Dodge Journey was stolen last Tuesday morning.

To most, it may just look like a piece of glass.

But the pendant is made with her daughter's ashes.

Melissa Vifquain was killed in a car accident last January.

The one thing that's helped Vifquain cope is the necklace, that's now gone.

"As I was driving and I'd have a memory or I'd drive by somewhere, Dunkin' Donuts, I brought her donuts the morning before she passed and so it's silly but sometimes I drive by Dunkin Donuts and just lose it—and I just reach up and hold the necklace and it's just soothing and comforting,” she said.

To her, it's irreplaceable, and something that connected the whole family.

"Myself and my other daughters and my granddaughter, her child, all have the same necklace in different colors...and I don't have mine anymore,” Vifquain said.

She says her daughter's death was the start of a year full of heartbreak.           Melissa's father died just two weeks after Melissa.

Losing this necklace makes it even harder.

"She loved Halloween. So this time of year coming up is especially hard right now. Everybody's just thinking about her and Hazely, her daughter loved to dress up as witches together."

She says the community has come together to support her.

The company Ashen Creations has offered to make her a different necklace for free, and Scott Miller Trucking has put up a five hundred dollar reward if the necklace is found.

"We're humbled by the generosity and everybody that's responded on Facebook that's looking for the necklace and all the prayers and support, it's just been amazing to me," she said.

But more than anything she wants the necklace back.

She says you can drop the necklace off at the Lincoln Police Department anonymously– no questions asked.

