Girl Scout troop brings birthdays to the Mission

A Lincoln girl scout troop is making birthday wishes come true for children at the People’s City Mission.

The Roper Elementary Girl Scout troop started throwing monthly birthday parties at the mission four months ago.

After touring the facility and seeing that there were a lot of children in need.

The mission says these parties make a huge difference for the kids they serve.”

"Most of these kids have never fathomed getting to do a birthday party, so the girl scouts doing this could really change their life, improve their morale,” Becky Lewis with the People’s City Mission said.

Everyone is invited to the party, but kids who have birthdays that month get special presents.

The troop says the parties won't stop anytime soon.

