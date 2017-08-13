Biomechanics Research Building addition approved - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Biomechanics Research Building addition approved

 OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha's biomechanics program is getting a new home, thanks to a plan approved by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The board on Friday approved a plan to build an $11.6 million addition to the three-level Biomechanics Research Building, which was erected four years ago. The addition will be privately funded.

