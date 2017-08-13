Crash closes I-80 East near Grand Island - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A crash between two semi-trailers has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 south of Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around mile marker 314 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are working to move the vehicles from the roadway, and no injuries were reported.

Police are unsure about what caused the crash.

