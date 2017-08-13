Oasis Barbershop & Salon: Back to School Free & Backpack Event

Oasis Barbershop and Salon on 27th and O streets cut out their Sunday to give free haircuts to kids heading back to school.

It's something they've been doing for five years, to help ease the back to school financial burden some families face.

"We just want to provide them with a safe spot, where they can come and have fun, get a haircut, get a backpack and be ready for school,"

said KB Sah, who runs the barbershop.

Oasis says they expect to serve more than 4,500 children, it's their way of giving back to the community they serve.

Salina Lepant, a parent of one of the students, said, "For people like us, we only have one source of income, that helps out a lot. I really give props to these people that do this."

Six sponsors helped support the event and it was open to children ages five to 15.

"I just came up with this idea, like, let's go and make even, let's just open up to everybody because, I mean, a lot of people out there need our help. So, we just want to give back and show thanks," says Sah

15 barbers volunteered there time to help out with the cause.

"We want our kids to go to school looking good and feeling good about themselves. So, it's important that they fit in with everybody else, but being their own person," said Lepant.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue also brought in a firetruck for children to play in and Central Nebraska Inflatables donated an inflatable bouncy house for entertainment.

250 backpacks were also donated to the event by One Million Backpacks. Oasis raised around $3,000 the majority will go back to One Million Backpacks for school supplies.