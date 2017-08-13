Local group cleans area lakes

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Chris Sargent and his friends love to fish.

But say a good day of fishing is ruined with they show up to a lake covered in trash.

"We're all fishermen, and we're just tired of seeing lakes you know covered in all the trash,” Sargent said. “You know it's really nice to walk up and find a place that's clean. But when you walk up and there's trash all over the water it's horrible."

They decided to do something about it.

They created the group Catfish Crazy Nebraska. It's a Facebook group that promotes taking better care of the environment and organizes weekly lake clean–ups.

They started four weeks ago and have cleaned Wildwood lake twice, Wagon Train and Bowling lakes.

More than two thousand people have joined the group– and join in on the clean–ups.

What started out as a pet peeve, they say has exploded into a conservation movement.

"Basically for our future generations, so you know our kids can come out here to the same fishing holes that we fish and be able to fish and not worry about trash everywhere and the lake being polluted,” Jonathon Jansa, with the group said.

Sargent says trash has a huge impact on local ecosystems.

"These animals, they eat some of this stuff,” Sargent said. “The fish some of these guys caught have had lotion bottles, little alcohol bottles, cotton balls, you name it, the fish eat it. So when it's in the water it destroys the habitat."

So one lake at a time, they're changing this, and people are catching on.

"It's contagious. You know people see us out doing it then maybe they'll pick up the trash they take out with them or pick up someone else's trash so we can clean them up better for future generations."

The next clean up is August 18 at Branched Oak lake...there will be a picnic, fishing tournament and prizes. They have gift cards from Scheel’s and others, and are still looking for local businesses to donate.

They say anyone is welcome to join the group, fisherman or not, just go to Facebook and search Catfish Crazy Nebraska.