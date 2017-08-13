Vigil held in wake of Charlottesville violence - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Vigil held in wake of Charlottesville violence

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Hundreds united in solidarity against the protests here in Lincoln this evening.

"When there was the car plowing through the crowd and then the woman passing away it was kind of horrifying,” Eric Reiter attendee said.

The crowd gathered at Ascent Tower Square on 13th and P street, to hold a candlelight vigil.

In the wake of the violence, those who attended want to spread a message of unity, saying they won't let these violent actions continue.

Those at the vigil say they'll remember Heather Heyer, who died in the protests, as someone who stood up for what she believed in.

"It was tragic and it was also inspiring to know that there are people who are willing to put their bodies on the line to say no, we will not let this hatred take hold in our country,” Erika Paschold, organizer said.

Attendants encouraged everyone to stand up for equality.

Saying that people who are a different race, different sexual orientation or different social class shouldn't have to be afraid.

“You can’t coexist with another human being next to you? Is it that hard,” a speaker said.

There were also similar vigils in Omaha and Hastings tonight.

