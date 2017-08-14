Road construction likely to delay school traffic

A crash between two semi-trailers has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 south of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around mile marker 314 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities are working to move the vehicles from the roadway, and no injuries were reported. Police are unsure about what caused the crash.More >>
The crowd gathered at Ascent Tower Square on 13th and P street, to hold a candlelight vigil.More >>
"We're all fishermen, and we're just tired of seeing lakes you know covered in all the trash,” Sargent said.More >>
Experts are urging Americans watching the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse to buy smart when purchasing the necessary protective eyewear.More >>
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a teenager has died and two others have been injured in a rollover crash south of Plattsmouth. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Friday on U.S. 75. Investigators say 44-year-old Jeffrey Palmer was driving the SUV when he tried to pass another car and lost control. The vehicle rolled, killing a 15-year-old passenger and injuring Palmer and his 42-year-old wife Janet Palmer.More >>
After Saturday night's stabbing at the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Lancaster Event Center wants to put people at ease if they're debating whether to come back to the fair grounds.More >>
Summer is almost over and that means students across the country are going back to school. It’s time to stock up on gear and get ready for class, at home and on the go.
Lifestyle & Trends Expert Justine Santaniello partnered with some of her favorite brands for a look at the back to school essentials that students and parents should check out this school year!More >>
