Three Allo trailers stolen from construction sites this year

Allo, a fiber optic company laying cable in Lincoln, is out thousands of dollars after someone stole one of their trailers.

Lincoln Police say it happened sometime between August 8th and 11th. They say the trailer was taken from a construction site near Waterford Estates, that's Northeast of 84th and O.

$5,000 of cable were aboard the trailer, along with more than $700 of interduct. Police say this is the third trailer that's been taken from Allo this year.

