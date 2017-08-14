Man on drugs jumps on windshield of moving car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man on drugs jumps on windshield of moving car

Posted:

A man was cited this weekend after jumping on the windshield of a moving car.

Lincoln Police say it happened early Saturday morning near 70th and Hwy 2. They say a car was making a U-turn, when 19-year-old Brandon McPherrin jumped on the windshield, breaking it.

Police say McPherrin was high on acid when it happened. He was injured and taken to the hospital. 

