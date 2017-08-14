SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump delivers statement on Charlottesville attack

Oasis Barbershop and Salon on 27th and O streets cut out their Sunday to give free haircuts to kids heading back to school. It's something they've been doing for five years, to help ease the back to school financial burden some families face. "We just want to provide them with a safe spot, where they can come and have fun, get a haircut, get a backpack and be ready for school," said KB Sah, who runs the barbershop. Oasis says they expect to serve more than 4,500 ch...