NEB SOC: Husker Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Aubrei Corder, Haley Hanson and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned spots on the Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Monday.

Corder, a sophomore from Barboursville, W.Va., played every minute in goal for the Huskers last season in helping NU to an 11-6-5 record, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Corder collected 78 saves as a true freshman and posted 11 shutouts, the fifth-most single-season shutouts in Husker history. After the season, she attended the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp, Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

Hanson, a senior from Overland Park, Kan., returns the most playing experience on the team this season. A third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, Hanson had the second-most points (17), second-most goals (7) and tied for the second-most assists (3) on the team last season. She has made 56 appearances for the Big Red, 53 of which she started.

Miramontez, a sophomore from Lenexa, Kan., started all 22 games in 2016, amassing 2,088 minutes, the third-most on the team. She achieved Big Ten All-Freshman status and attended the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp, March 25 to April 1, in Sunrise, Fla.

In addition to the Preseason Honors List, the Big Ten released its preseason coaches’ poll. The Huskers, who qualified for last year’s Big Ten Tournament, are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preseason Honors List

Aubrei Corder, So., GK

Haley Hanson, Sr., MF

Sinclaire Miramontez, So., D

Big Ten Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Penn State

2. Northwestern

3. Rutgers

4. Michigan

5. Minnesota

6. Wisconsin

7. Nebraska

8. Ohio State

9. Indiana

10. Illinois

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Purdue

14. Maryland