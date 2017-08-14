BREAKING: Explosion at a home near 77th and Old Cheney - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: Explosion at a home near 77th and Old Cheney

Crews are responding to an explosion at a home near 77th and Old Cheney Rd. 

Scanner traffic says two people are severely burned and there is debris in the streets. They say the home is leveled. There are reports of ammunition going off in the home.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.

