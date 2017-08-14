Moore Middle School welcomes its first set of students

Lincoln Public Schools students are getting back into the routine.

Monday kicked off the first day of school.

It's also the first time Moore Middle School, near 84th and Yankee Hill Rd., opened its doors.

More than 300 students got to take in the new space with their teachers.

"It’s cool and fun being with a class again,” Moore Middle School 6th grade student Jordan Austin said.

The day was filled with multiple get to know you activities and tours.

They were moments shared with the school's namesake--Dr. Marilyn Moore.

The longtime educator has had plenty of first days, but she said none like this.

Moore helped welcome the sixth graders.

"It was just good to be with them and remember all of those feelings of starting something new. I'm just overcome with gratitude to be get to be part of this,” Former longtime LPS Educator Marilyn Moore, Ph.D., said.

The school is about 219, 000 sq. feet and can hold more than 800 students.

This experience is unique in various ways as it's the beginning in more ways than one.

"It’s fun to think about creating a whole new culture from the ground floor and we're excited about it,” Moore Middle School Principal Gary Czapla said.

There are some things still left undecided at Moore Middle School like its mascot and mission statement.