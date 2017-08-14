Moore Middle School welcomes its first set of students

Crews are responding to an explosion at a home near 80th and Old Cheney on Red Oak Rd.More >>
Crews are responding to an explosion at a home near 80th and Old Cheney on Red Oak Rd.More >>
A man was cited this weekend after jumping on the windshield of a moving car.More >>
A man was cited this weekend after jumping on the windshield of a moving car.More >>
A crash between two semi-trailers has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 south of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around mile marker 314 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities are working to move the vehicles from the roadway, and no injuries were reported. Police are unsure about what caused the crash.More >>
A crash between two semi-trailers has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 south of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident happened around mile marker 314 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities are working to move the vehicles from the roadway, and no injuries were reported. Police are unsure about what caused the crash.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com With school back in session; Lincoln City Officials gives us a list of traffic delays in the area.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com With school back in session; Lincoln City Officials gives us a list of traffic delays in the area.More >>
Oasis Barbershop and Salon on 27th and O streets cut out their Sunday to give free haircuts to kids heading back to school. It's something they've been doing for five years, to help ease the back to school financial burden some families face. "We just want to provide them with a safe spot, where they can come and have fun, get a haircut, get a backpack and be ready for school," said KB Sah, who runs the barbershop. Oasis says they expect to serve more than 4,500 ch...More >>
Oasis Barbershop and Salon on 27th and O streets cut out their Sunday to give free haircuts to kids heading back to school. It's something they've been doing for five years, to help ease the back to school financial burden some families face. "We just want to provide them with a safe spot, where they can come and have fun, get a haircut, get a backpack and be ready for school," said KB Sah, who runs the barbershop. Oasis says they expect to serve more than 4,500 ch...More >>
"We're all fishermen, and we're just tired of seeing lakes you know covered in all the trash,” Sargent said.More >>
"We're all fishermen, and we're just tired of seeing lakes you know covered in all the trash,” Sargent said.More >>
Allo, a fiber optic company laying cable in Lincoln, is out thousands of dollars after someone stole one of their trailers.More >>
Allo, a fiber optic company laying cable in Lincoln, is out thousands of dollars after someone stole one of their trailers.More >>
The big day for Nebraska is getting closer... The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday August, 21st with the peak eclipse time occurring for Lincoln from 1:02 to 1:04 pm.More >>
The big day for Nebraska is getting closer... The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday August, 21st with the peak eclipse time occurring for Lincoln from 1:02 to 1:04 pm.More >>
Experts are urging Americans watching the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse to buy smart when purchasing the necessary protective eyewear.More >>
Experts are urging Americans watching the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse to buy smart when purchasing the necessary protective eyewear.More >>