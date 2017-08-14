Berkshire Hathaway to file update on its stock portfolio

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Berkshire Hathaway is expected to file an update on its U.S. stock portfolio, and give investors a glimpse of any moves Warren Buffett might have made during the second quarter.

The filing expected Monday afternoon will detail all of Berkshire's U.S. stock holdings at the end of June.

Many investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells because of Buffett's remarkably successful record over more than five decades.

Berkshire holds major stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express and other companies.

