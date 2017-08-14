Mayor in Nebraska says town's lake is dangerous

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

TERRYTOWN, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of a western Nebraska town has issued a warning saying a nearby lake is dangerous.

New warning signs have been placed around Terry's Lake prohibiting swimming and boating. Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt says the water is dangerous because the shallow lake bottom drops off about 10 feet (3.05 meters) to 15 feet (4.57 meters) in.

Greenwalt says he's heard various estimates of how deep the lake actually is, but ``wouldn't doubt'' it's deeper than 50 feet (15.2 meters).

The mayor says the city's maintenance crew is monitoring the lake and police will also patrol the area. Greenwalt continues encouraging people to stop by the lake, but to stay out of the water for safety reasons.

Courtesy: The Star Herald