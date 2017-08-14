Recycling resolution approved by City Council 6-1

After months of submissions and hearings, a new recycling agreement was approved between the city and Carson+Co Global.

With a six to one vote, the City Council approved a three year, $617,000 contract between the city and Carson+Co Global, Monday.

This contract will start a marketing campaign to educate people on Lincoln's cardboard ban, which starts April 1st of 2018, along with many other educational initiatives and programs.

Jamie Carson of Carson+Co Global said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to start work with the city, with residents and businesses. We were very excited to have six-one vote from the council."

"One of the most important components of the program is our resident contact and our collaboration with community members to work through these challenges, a significant portion of our work will be community engagement," she added.

But some people have expressed concern with the amount of money that the program will cost.

Wayne Smith, of Lincoln, said, "I already recycle, if I had a priority for city expenditures, this item would not even make the list."

Their preliminary target is to increase Lincoln's recycling to 32% by 2020, right now, they sit at 21%; 14-points below the national average. They say local recycling companies will be vital to getting this done.

"Haulers are one of the most important stake holders, if not the most important stakeholder in the process. So, we're going to work hand-in-hand with them to ensure they're on board from the get-go," said Craig Moody of Verdis Group.

Cyndi Lamm, who was the lone vote against the resolution, asked for a delay that was defeated. She expressed concern that more review is necessary, in order to approve the contract.

The money will come from a $225,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and another $392,000 will come from occupational fees at landfills, that are already put in place.

This is their original proposal, the one they presented last Monday was around $850,000.

Carson said, they hope to hit-the-ground-running tomorrow, if the mayor signs off on it.