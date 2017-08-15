Neighborhood homes damaged by house explosion

After months of submissions and hearings, a new recycling agreement was approved between the city and Carson+Co Global. With a six to one vote, the City Council approved a three year, $617,000 contract between the city and Carson+Co Global, Monday. This contract will start a marketing campaign to educate people on Lincoln's cardboard ban, which starts April 1st of 2018, along with many other educational initiatives and programs. Jamie Carson of Carson+Co Global said: "We...

