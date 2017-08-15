Neighborhood homes damaged by house explosion - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Neighborhood homes damaged by house explosion

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police have confirmed 43 homes have damage after Monday afternoon's massive explosion.  

It happened in a neighborhood near 77th Street and Old Cheney Road. 

19 of those homes have structural damage.  

Several houses had exploded windows, cracks in the drywall, and damaged garage doors.

