Lincoln Idol Auditions for coveted Front of the Line pass to Omaha American Idol Bus Stop

ABC Television has announced that they are bringing back American Idol. Channel 8 KLKN-TV in conjunction with Blue Blood Brewing Co., will hold auditions searching for Lincoln's Idol on August 22. Top vote getters will receive a "Front of the Line" pass during the The American Idol Bus Stop tour to be held at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha on August 29.

The search for the Lincoln Idol will take place on August 22 at The Blue Blood Brewing Co., 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE. Contestants will perform an a Capella, 90 second song in in front of a panel of judges who will award “Front of the Line” passes to the top performers. The “Front of the Line” passes can be used to jump to the front of the audition line at the American Idol Bus Stop auditions in Omaha on August 29.

There are two ways to get an audition spot: You may pre-register. To pre-register, go to Blue Blood Brewing Co. before noon on Friday, August 18.

Pre-registration is open to only 40 participants. Pre-registration will be open until noon on August 18 or until 40 participants pre-register, whichever is first.

Up to another 40 spots will be available the day of the August 22nd open auditions. Those wishing to apply for one of these spots should come to The Blue Blood Brewing Company, 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502. The open registration is anticipated to start at 11:00AM and will close when there are 40 contestants registered the day of the audition or at 3:00PM, whichever occurs first.

See below for Lincoln Idol FAQ and complete rules.

Who can audition?

Audition is open to those 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season. For a full list of the eligibility requirements click here.

How to register for the auditions:

The registration process for the American Idol auditions is now simpler than ever. Participants can register online prior to the day of auditions on AmericanIdol.com. If you registered online successfully, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) on the day of the audition at the designated Check-in/Registration Line.

You can also register in person on the day of your auditions. In-person registration is anticipated to open no later than 9:00 am on August 17th. If do you choose to register in person, you should make sure to arrive as early as possible.

What to sing and what to bring:

Participants will sing a song up to 90 seconds, a Capella. Everyone must bring a valid state issued, photo ID.

Where to go:

The Blue Blood Brewing Co., 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE before noon on Friday, August 18 to pre-register. Registration on the date of the audition, Tuesday, August 22, will begin at noon.

Prize:

Winners of the "Front of the Line" pass can use it to go to the front of the line at the Omaha American Idol Bust stop to be held at the Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha on August 29.

This contest is NOT an audition for the American Idol program or are winners of this contest’s “Front of the Line Pass” guaranteed to see an American Idol program judge or producer. To see how you can apply to audition for the program, go to www.americanidol.com

