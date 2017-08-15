Lincoln Idol Audition Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Disclaimer: This contest is NOT an audition for the American Idol program or are winners of this contest’s “Front of the Line Pass” guaranteed to see an American Idol program judge or producer. To see how you can apply to audition for the program, go to www.americanidol.com .

3. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Lincoln Idol Contest is open to legal residents of the state of Nebraska who meet the following requirements:

A. By June 11, 2017 you must be 15 to 28 years old (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season. If you are under the age of 18 at the time of any in-person audition for the Program or this Contest, you must have a parent or legal guardian present.

B. You must be a legal Nebraska resident, living within the Lincoln & Hasting-Kearney, NE DMA as defined by Nielsen, with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the American Idol program (the “Program”) and through the term of any post-show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below).

C. To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018), you must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement and an exclusive management contract (subject to paragraph D below).

D. In the event that you already have a management contract prior to your first audition in front of the Program judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to you provided that you can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer and 19 Entertainment that such contract commenced prior to the date of your first audition in front of the Program judges. By accepting an invitation to be a participant, you must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by Producer and/or 19 Entertainment.

E. You must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear (if selected to participate).

F. As of June 11, 2017 and continuing through the completion of the competition, neither you nor any of your immediate family members or members of your household (whether related or not), may be an employee, officer or director of: (a) KLKN-TV (“Sponsor”); (b) NEG Operations Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited) (collectively, the “19 Companies”); (c) American Idol Productions, Inc. (“Producer”); (d) American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”); (e) FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (“FremantleMedia”); (f) Telescope Inc.; (g) any of the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies; (h) any person or entity involved in the casting, auditions, development, production, distribution, or other exploitation of the Program or any variation thereof; (i) any known, major sponsor of the Program; or (j) any person or entity supplying services or prizes to the Program. The entities described in the preceding sentence shall be referred to herein, individually and collectively, as the “Program Entities.”

G. You must accurately complete all documents provided by Producer, any of the other Program Entities or any other entity providing services to the Program.

Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any prize offered as part of the Program, you must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities.

Sponsor and Producer have the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Producer reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time. In addition, you acknowledge and agree that Sponsor and Producer have the sole discretion at any time to render ineligible and disqualify any person who, in Sponsor’s and Producer’s sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with the development, production, administration, judging, exhibition or other exploitation of the Program such that his or her participation in the Program could create the appearance of impropriety.

3. How to Enter. There are two ways to register:

a. Those wishing to pre-register to perform for the Lincoln Idol Contest on Tuesday, August 22 should go to The Blue Blood Brewing Company, 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502 starting August 15 between the hours of 11AM-10PM CDT, and after then during normal business hours to fill out an official pre-registration entry form. The first 40 to pre-register will be guaranteed a spot in the Lincoln Idol Contest. Pre-registration ends at noon on Friday, August 18, 2017 or until 40 participants have pre-registered. People who pre-register will be contacted and will be given an approximate time of their performance on August 22. Sponsor's inability to reach a contestant after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a Potential Contestant to timely respond to the notification, and/or a Potential Contestant’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor's sole discretion, result in forfeiture of their performance time.

b. Up to another 40 spots will be available the day of the August 22nd audition. Those wishing to apply for one of these spots should come to The Blue Blood Brewing Company, 925 Robbers Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502. The open registration starts at 12:00PM and will close when there are 40 contestants registered the day of the audition or at 3:00PM, whichever occurs first.

4.Limitations:

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your entry:

(i) It is your own work or you must have all the rights necessary to submit the content. Each entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or which requires a license from any third party;

(ii) The entry does not reference any person other than entrant, or any names, products or services of any company or entity or any third-party trademarks, logos, copyrights, trade dress or promotion of any brand, product, or service;

(iii) Your entry is appropriate for public viewing. Without limiting the foregoing, your entry is not lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, or otherwise contain content which Sponsor in its sole discretion decides is inappropriate or objectionable. Your entry or entries must also not disparage or cast a negative light on any person, entity, or brand, product, or service.

(iv) CONTEST PRIZE WINNERS ARE NOT GUARANTEED ADVANCEMENT TO ANY PART OF THE AMERICAN IDOL PROGRAM. ANY WINNER’S SUBSEQUENT AUDITION FOR THE PROGRAM IS SUBJECT TO THE AMERICAN IDOL AUDITION TERMS & CONDITIONS, AVAILABLE AT www.americanidol.com.

5. Grant of Rights: Except where prohibited by law, by entering this Contest, entrants grant Sponsor, and/or Program entities, affiliates, and licensees the absolute right and permission to edit, modify, cut, rearrange, add to, delete from, copy, reproduce, translate, dub, adapt, publish, exploit, and use the content of and elements embodied in the entries, in perpetuity in any and all media, including but not limited to digital and electronic media, computer, audio and audiovisual media (whether now existing or hereafter devised), in any language, throughout the world, and in any manner, for trade, advertising, promotional, commercial, or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration, or compensation

6. In-Person Audition:

Those performing at the Lincoln Idol Contest on August 22, will each have the opportunity to sing one (1) a Capella song selection, of 90 seconds or less in duration in front of a live Judging Panel, selected at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Judging Panel will evaluate each Finalist on the Judging Criteria and score each Finalist’s audition. Members of the Judging Panel will determine who receives a “Front of the Line Pass”.

Judging will be based upon, Voice and singing technique (30%), overall performance (30%), artist appeal, (20%) and uniqueness (20%).

Winners of the “Front of the Line” pass are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these rules. Limit one (1) prize per person and per household.

7. The Prize and Value of Prize

The Prize is a “Front of the Line Pass” which can be used to jump to the front of the audition line at the American Idol Bus Stop auditions in Omaha on August 29. The Judging Panel will award up to 8 passes during the audition day. It is the sole responsibility of the winner of the pass to get to the bus stop audition.

The prize has no monetary value and is only good on the day of the Omaha American Idol auditions on August 29.

8. Odds of Winning

Since this is a talent contest, the odds depend upon the number of contestants and based upon singing talent.

9. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner's irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

10. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

11. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney's fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.