Black Hills Energy releases statement saying their system was not related to massive explosion

NE Black Hills Energy released the following statement following a massive explosion near 77th and Old Cheney Rd. Monday evening:

"In response to the incident in Lincoln, Nebraska Black Hills Energy has worked collaboratively with the fire department and other officials on the investigation, and found no evidence of any leaks on the Black Hills Energy system.  After further investigation and review of the incident, Black Hills Energy has determined that the incident was not caused by, and is unrelated to, our system or service.  The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Black Hills are with those affected and their families."

