Rod Jobs: Smoking Gun Jerky

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

This week for Rod Jobs, we're in the kitchen cooking up a favorite for some.

Rod had the chance to cook up some jerky at Lincoln's Smoking Gun Jerky. History will tell you jerky dates back to around 1550. A south american native tribe started it to preserve meat. Now, around 500 years later, most people don't eat it as a meal. It's still a great snack and there are so many variaties.

Rod got to work with Smoking Gun Jerky Manager Rian Hall. They made Garlic BBQ and Wicked Awesome. Those are just two of 52 flavors currently being sold right now.

Smoking gun says beef jerky is their number one seller; they also have elk, bison, pork and turkey.

In their store, near 48th and R Streets, you can try samples. When they're busy, they can go through 600 pounds of meat a week. Smoking Gun Jerky also supports other local businesses that make sauces and seasonings.

They offer classes on how to make jerky as well. Click on the link below for details:

https://www.smokinggunjerky.com/