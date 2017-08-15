Dog found after explosion

On Facebook Monday night, a post about a dog in Lincoln went viral.

A 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Maddi disappeared after the house explosion in Southeast Lincoln.



"I knew Keith was safe, I knew one of our dogs was safe, and once Maddi was safe, I didn't care about the rest," said owner Dori Glabe.

Maddi's owners were frantically searching for her, when neighbors suggested she post to Facebook looking for help.

Maddi's story was shared more than 3,000 times.



"We ended up finding her two doors down, in a friend, neighbor's garage. She was hiding under I think a table. He came walking up holding her and I was, I was so happy," said Glabe.

The owners and their two dogs cannot stay in their home, but say they are thankful everyone is ok.



"The house is replaceable, anything inside. It's the, you know the dogs and the neighbors. Everyone's alright," said owner Keith Bowman.



Maddi and her owners live right next to the house that exploded. They say their thoughts now are with their two neighbors who were severely burned.