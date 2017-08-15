Nebraska Dept. of Transportation: safety and traveling tips for drivers

With nearly 400,000 people expected to visit Nebraska for the total solar eclipse. The Nebraska Dept. of Transportation is urging drivers to be extra cautious.

Hundreds-of-thousands of people will be traveling Nebraska's highways during the weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse.

That's why NDOT is asking drivers to be patient and use their best driving practices.

Jeni Campana of NDOT says, "We really also encourage a lot of the Nebraskans that are here-- we're going to have a lot of visitors from out-of-state. So, be positive, be friendly, but plan in advance and be patient. So, get where you're going far in advance, find your spot and kind of camp out."

They've also put a ban on over-sized loads to help with travel.

"Over-sized and overweight loads that would go through the state, we're restricting those. So, those will not be allowed to travel through the state of Nebraska from sundown on the 18th, which is a Friday, until sunrise on the 22nd. So that way we have plenty of space that is open, as people come and out for events that are going on through the weekend," Campana.

Beatrice is expected to be one of the biggest attractions on the day of the eclipse. There, the phenomenon will last the longest in the state, at a little more than two minutes. Jason Dayton, who commutes from Beatrice to Lincoln for his job, says he's planning accordingly.

"I'm not sure how bad the traffic is going to be, so I'll come into work that morning and probably take-off a little early--just get down there and watch the eclipse from home," said Dayton.

The department says no construction will be done during the eclipse, but they do have some extra guidance on the roads.

"Use good rules of the road....like I said, find a good safe location to view it. Our staff is ready with barricades and barrels, and signs to be able to move people in traffic," added Campana.

They also urge drivers to use their manual headlights, not just automatic ones, during totality.

Officials say it could be even bigger than a Husker game day in terms of traffic in the capitol city.

The department also says don't pull to the side of the interstate to view the eclipse, instead use an exit and find a place to stop.