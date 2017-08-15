Officials continue investigation into Lincoln home explosion

On Tuesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials started sifting through the wreckage of the home reduced to rubble by a massive explosion Monday afternoon.

Chief Fire Investigator Bill Moody said his agency believes the blast happened from within the home's walls, and may be related to a gas leak.

"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," he said during a media briefing Tuesday morning.

Now officials are working to determine how something of this magnitude happened, and where it started.

"[It] pretty much devastated this house, so it's going to be tough to reconstruct and put back together," Moody said.

The explosion happened just after 4:30 on Monday in the Edenton North neighborhood near 77th and Old Cheney.

Witnesses and neighbors said the blast sounded more like a bomb, or a plane crash, and the heat from the flames was intense.

The homeowners, Jim and Jeanne Jasa, were inside at the time. Witnesses said they were thrown from the scene. Lincoln Police said the couple are both in critical condition Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the gas inside the home could have been building up for hours, but have still not pinpointed an exact cause.

Firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also discharged from the heat. Luckily, the guns were not loaded.

"If one of those rounds were chambered and given some direction, fired out of a gun, then we have a great concern for both bystanders and our responders."

Officials hope to have more information on the investigation Wednesday morning.