Officials continue investigation into Lincoln home explosion

Several houses had exploded windows, cracks in the drywall, and damaged garage doors.More >>
NE Black Hills Energy released the following statement following a massive explosion near 77th and Old Cheney Rd. Monday evening:More >>
A massive explosion rocked a south Lincoln neighborhood off 77th Street and Old Cheney Road Monday afternoon, leaving neighbors in shock, and praying for victims.More >>
An explosion that was heard from miles away has leveled a house in southeast Lincoln.More >>
The mayor of a western Nebraska town has issued a warning saying a nearby lake is dangerous.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been accused of stealing her daughter's Social Security disability benefits.More >>
On FaceboOK Monday night, a post about a dog in Lincoln went viral. A 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Maddi disappeared after the house explosion in Southeast Lincoln. "I knew Keith was safe, I knew one of our dogs was safe, and once Maddi was safe, I didn't care about the rest," said owner Dori Glabe. Maddi's owners were frantically searching for her, when neighbors suggested she post to Facebook looking for help. Maddi's story was shared more than...More >>
A man was cited this weekend after jumping on the windshield of a moving car.More >>
