UPDATE: Woman injured in house explosion dies in hospital

UPDATE:

Jeanne Jasa died yesterday from injuries sustained during the massive home explosion near 77 & Old Cheney. Jimmy Jasa is still in critical condition.

The Lincoln Police Department's investigation regarding the explosion and fire is ongoing.

Lincoln Police have taken over the investigation into what caused a south Lincoln home to explode in the Edenton North neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The investigation is now classified as criminal, until officials can rule out any sort of foul play.

Fire Chief Michael Despain said switching over the investigation to LPD is a common occurrence in these types of situations.

Lincoln Police said the extensive damage of the blast and Tuesday morning's rain set the investigation back.

Officials expect to canvas the area the rest of the week to look for evidence into what led to the explosion. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the collaborative effort between Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police, Black Hills Energy, Public Works, Building and Safety, and countless other people who have helped in the investigation, including the public.

Homeowners Jim and Jeanne Jasa remain in critical condition in a medically induced coma as of Thursday morning.

Aside from the Jasa's residence, five homes have been red tagged unlivable following the blast. It is unclear whether some of those homes will have to be demolished and rebuilt at this time.

Investigators continue to ask the public to stay away from the crime scene in order to streamline the search and as a respect to homeowners in the area. They are also asking for your help. Anyone with relevant information into the investigation should call 402-441-6000.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with Lincoln Police and the State Fire Marshal canvassed what's left of the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa Wednesday, continuing to search for what led it to explode.

Officials paid close attention to a section of the basement, looking closely at charred plywood, and photographing pipes as evidence. LFR said they're certain the blast was caused from inside the home.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said neither his agency nor Lincoln Fire and Rescue are ready to make a statement regarding the investigation yet. That briefing is expected to come Thursday morning.

Jim and Jeanne Jasa are still in critical condition at CHI St. Elizabeth. Jeanne taught for Lincoln Public Schools, in their Behavioral Skills Program, for 23 years. Jim was an employee at BNSF Railroad.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials started sifting through the wreckage of the home reduced to rubble by a massive explosion Monday afternoon.

Chief Fire Investigator Bill Moody said his agency believes the blast happened from within the home's walls, and may be related to a gas leak.

"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," he said during a media briefing Tuesday morning.

Now officials are working to determine how something of this magnitude happened, and where it started.

"[It] pretty much devastated this house, so it's going to be tough to reconstruct and put back together," Moody said.

The explosion happened just after 4:30 on Monday in the Edenton North neighborhood near 77th and Old Cheney.

Witnesses and neighbors said the blast sounded more like a bomb, or a plane crash, and the heat from the flames was intense.

The homeowners, Jim and Jeanne Jasa, were inside at the time. Witnesses said they were thrown from the scene. Lincoln Police said the couple are both in critical condition Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the gas inside the home could have been building up for hours, but have still not pinpointed an exact cause.

Firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also discharged from the heat. Luckily, the guns were not loaded.

"If one of those rounds were chambered and given some direction, fired out of a gun, then we have a great concern for both bystanders and our responders."

Officials hope to have more information on the investigation Wednesday morning.