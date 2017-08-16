1 man in hospital after being shot, Lincoln police say

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Police say the shooting happened before midnight; they discovered the victim bleeding near South 56th Street. The victim is a man in his early 20's and he suffered a gunshot wound. He told police someone pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, sending one bullet to his leg.

The victim says the shooting happened at a car wash near the convenience store Kwik Shop on 56th St.

Officers say the man was then transported to Bryan West Hospital.



Lincoln police are questioning people in the area.

As of now, officers does not have a suspect.