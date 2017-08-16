ACLU files lawsuit against the NE Department of Corrections

The ACLU of Nebraska, the ACLU Natl. Prison Project, NE Appleseed, then National Association of the Deaf, and the law firms DLA Piper and Rosen Bien Galvan & Grunfeld LLP filed a class-action lawsuit today on behalf of eleven prisoners in Nebraska state prisons.

The lawsuit asks that the NE Dept. of Corrections and the NE Board of Parole immediately address overcrowding, and what they call "the lack of adequate health care including medical, dental, and mental health care."

""In order to protect the constitutional rights and wellbeing of incarcerated Nebraskans we need reform to the Nebraska state prison system at all levels," said Danielle Conrad, Executive Director of the ACLU of NE.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in response, saying:

"Over the past few years, all three branches of state government have made justice reinvestment and Corrections reform a top priority. Together, we have invested millions of taxpayer dollars to protect public safety and expand state prisons. This litigation from the ACLU threatens public safety by seeking the early release of dangerous criminals and could endanger our Corrections officers by further limiting the tools they have to manage the inmate population."