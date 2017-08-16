NEB WBB: Huskers Announce B1G Schedule

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Announce B1G Schedule

The Nebraska women's basketball team learned the dates of its 16 conference contests when the Big Ten announced the league-wide schedule live on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The Huskers, who had previously announced a challenging 13-game non-conference schedule that culminates with a clash against Washington State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, Dec. 22, will open Big Ten play at home against defending Big Ten regular-season co-champion Ohio State on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Following the Big Ten home opener with the Buckeyes, who advanced to the 2017 NCAA Sweet Sixteen, the Huskers will play three straight conference games on the road. Nebraska's three-game holiday road swing begins with a New Year's Eve battle at Minnesota. After their first of two mid-week byes during the conference season, the Huskers head to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 7. Nebraska's three-game road trip concludes at Illinois in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

After playing three of their first four Big Ten games away from home, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena to take on defending WNIT champion Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 13. The Big Red are back at home on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to take on border rival Iowa, before heading to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 21.

After the quick trip to the East Coast, the Huskers are back at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24 to face 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifier Purdue, before completing their two-game series with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 28.

While Nebraska opened January with a three-game road trip, the Huskers begin February with a three-game home stand at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Big Red starts by completing their season series with Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 1, before opening their two-game conference series with defending Big Ten Tournament champion Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 4. Nebraska enjoys its second Big Ten bye week, before wrapping up its home stand with Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers will end a stretch of 16 consecutive days at home with a Valentine's Day road trip to East Lansing to take on 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifier Michigan State on Feb. 14. Nebraska remains on the road by battling Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 17, before the Huskers play their regular-season home finale against Penn State on Thursday, Feb. 22. The game with the Lady Lions is expected to be the final home game for Husker seniors Jasmine Cincore, Janay Morton and Emily Wood.

Nebraska will wrap up regular-season Big Ten action by facing 2017 NCAA Sweet Sixteen participant Maryland in College Park to complete its two-game season series with the Terrapins.

Nebraska's final four games of Big Ten play will all come against 2017 postseason qualifiers, which should help prepare the Huskers for the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Feb. 28-March 4.

Game times and television information for all of Nebraska's regular-season games will be announced at a later date by the Big Ten. For ticket information for all Husker women's basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, please visit Huskers.com/Tickets.

Nebraska Women's Basketball

2017-18 Big Ten Conference Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 28 - Ohio State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Dec. 31 - @ Minnesota - Minneapolis, Minn.

Sunday, Jan. 7 - @ Northwestern - Evanston, Ill.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 - @ Illinois - Champaign, Ill.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Michigan - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, Jan. 17 - Iowa - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Jan. 21 - @ Rutgers - Piscataway, N.J.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 - Purdue - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Jan. 28 - @ Iowa - Iowa City, Iowa

Thursday, Feb. 1 - Illinois - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Feb. 4 - Maryland - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Feb. 11 - Wisconsin - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 14 - @ Michigan State - East Lansing, Mich.

Saturday, Feb. 17 - @ Indiana - Bloomington, Ind.

Thursday, Feb. 22 - Penn State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, Feb. 25 - @ Maryland - College Park, Md.