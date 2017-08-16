A new program for female inmates needs help

Ruth Karlsson is hoping to uplift more people in Nebraska’s prison system.

The founder and executive director of the non–profit “Released and Restored” wants to start a new program geared toward women.

It's called EMPWR, which embracing my personal worth and resilience.

The goal is help female inmates rebuild their self–esteem and confidence.

"Any person who has a clear understanding of their own dignity and worth simply makes better decisions and choices in their life,” Released and Restored Founder Ruth Karlsson said.

The non–profit has to raise 20–thousand dollars to launch it at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York this January.

That's where you can lend a hand.

Denise Davidson is the warden there.

She said programs focused on women's mental and emotional needs like their trauma is vital.

"It’s just important for us to address those issues if we don't address that it's hard for them to move on and learn more and adapt to any other programming because they still haven't dealt with the emotional aspect,” Warden Denise Davidson said.

More than 1,500 inmates have graduated from released and restored programs in Nebraska since its beginning in 2004.

It says most of the graduates have stayed out of prison.

29–year–old Melissa Forsberg is a past participant.

She said these classes are important for women get past their mistakes and make life changes.

"The best way to show remorse and show yourself that you're better than that is move forward and use the stepping stones they provide you with,” Inmate and Past Program Graduate Melissa Forsberg said.

Released and Restored is holding a fundraiser on August 29th to kick start EMPWR.

It's also always looking for volunteers.

To learn about ways, you can help, visit this website.