Father who injured daughter in drunk-driving crash sentenced

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man who was drunk when he caused a crash that left his young daughter severely injured has been sentenced to 22 to 25 years in prison.

Benjamin Thompson, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. Thompson was convicted in May of drunken driving, three counts of negligent child abuse and one count of failure to stop and render aid. It was his fifth drunken-driving conviction.

Police say he sped away from the October crash and was found later found dumping alcohol containers in a trash can. His three injured daughters were still in the car.

The crash left 8-year-old Kazlynn Thompson in a persistent vegetative state. Doctors say she will never recover. Her sisters, 6 and 1, were also injured.