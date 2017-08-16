Man sentenced for fatal road-rage shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A man convicted in June in the road-rage shooting death of a motorist in an Omaha has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

Darwin Johnson, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court to 50 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded no contest in June to second-degree murder and a weapons count for the October 2016 shooting death of 32-year-old Cristian Pastrana-Marin.

Police say Pastrana-Marin and Johnson's 18-year-old girlfriend got into a dispute in which Pastrana-Marin honked at her after one car cut off the other on U.S. Highway 75 near downtown Omaha. At a red light, Johnson got out of Green's vehicle and fired seven times at Pastrana-Marin, hitting him once in the head. Pastrana-Marin died seven days later.