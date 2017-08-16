Researchers look at animal behavior amid eclipse

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Some animals wearing global positioning equipment for existing research may help the University of Nebraska in Kearney shine a light on the effects of a solar eclipse.

Researchers Dustin Ranglack and Nate Bickford are collecting information about six red-tail hawks wearing GPS devices for a long-term university research project.

The data is being collected this week ahead of Monday's eclipse and during the week after the eclipse.

One question researchers hope to answer is whether some animals can sense the approaching alignment of the Earth, moon and sun hours before the eclipse is visible.

Bickford says the project will provide more information about eclipses for the next generation.