Nebraska village board member survives recall bid

RULO, Neb. (AP) _ A southeast Nebraska village board member has survived a recall attempt.

Richardson County officials say there were 16 votes counted after Tuesday's special election to recall Rulo board member Quincey Smith and 37 to retain him in office. Voter turnout was 43 percent.

Nebraska City radio station KNCY reports that recall supporter Kevin Barber had said Smith was using road equipment without proper training and had violated the state's open meetings act.

Barber has said he'd been trained to use the equipment by the U.S. Army, and he denied violating the meeting laws.