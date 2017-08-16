Experts say injured bald eagle healing well

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say a wild bald eagle that had skin graft surgery at an Omaha zoo is healing and won't require more operations.

A news release from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said the eagle was evaluated Monday by Dr. Coleen Stice, a plastic surgeon who's been helping treat it, and a zoo veterinarian.

Fishermen spotted the ailing, underweight bird on the ground south of Syracuse in late May. There were no feathers on its head, just a scab. The malady stumped experts at the Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery center as they began nursing the adult male.

Last month Stice concluded it was an electrical burn, possibly suffered from hitting an electrical wire.

Recovery center director Janet Stander says the eagle has more healing to undergo before being released.