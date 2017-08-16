Colorado man sentenced to 360 days behind Nebraska bars

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) _ A Colorado man who took a plea deal in a counterfeit credit card scheme has been sentenced to jail in Nebraska.

Court records say 40-year-old Michael Anderson, of Loveland, Colorado, was given 360 days during a hearing last month in Red Willow County District Court. He also was ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to several retailers.

He'd pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for his plea. Prosecutors say he and a companion had used a counterfeit credit card to make several purchases in McCook.

The McCook Gazette reports that companion, Christina Judge, who had been living in Greeley, Colorado, has pleaded not guilty to a similar charge.